Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust storm, thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.2 degree centigrade and 29.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 63 percent at 8 am and 45 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:13 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.