Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain expected in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust-Thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.

1 degree centigrade and 23.2 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 68 percent at 8 am and 31 percent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 05:26 am and set at 18:56 pm tomorrow.