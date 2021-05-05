UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Rain Expected In The City

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:26 PM

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain expected in the city

The local Met office on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust-Thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust-Thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.

1 degree centigrade and 23.2 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 68 percent at 8 am and 31 percent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 05:26 am and set at 18:56 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Press Release from Business Wire: LLPA

5 minutes ago

Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Ban on Former Pre ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces presented honourable image of UAE ..

16 minutes ago

Modon and UAE Special Olympics sign MoU to acceler ..

16 minutes ago

China sees 230 mln domestic tourist trips during M ..

8 minutes ago

'Ndrangheta mafia raided across Europe

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.