UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Thunderstorm, Rain

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.6 degree centigrade and 21.6 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 63 per cent at 8 am and 29 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:41 am and set at 18:45 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company suspends SDO Ode ..

42 seconds ago

Russia moves Navalny to prison hospital under West ..

43 seconds ago

Ten profiteers booked, five shops sealed

46 seconds ago

Japanese Prime Minister Says Tokyo-Washington Alli ..

3 minutes ago

Tallinn to Resume Air Traffic With Moscow From Apr ..

3 minutes ago

Pak Bowling Coach Waqar Younis not unavailable for ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.