Partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.6 degree centigrade and 21.6 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 63 per cent at 8 am and 29 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:41 am and set at 18:45 pm tomorrow.