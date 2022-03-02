Partly cloudy weather with light rain likely to persist in Capital

Partly cloudy weather with light rain expected in Capital during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Partly cloudy weather with light rain expected in Capital during next 24 hours.

According to MET office Islamabad,mainly cold and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of the country.

A westerly wave is affecting central parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (C): Leh -06, Kalam, Baramulla, Pulwama -04, Astore, Shupiyan -03, Skardu, Gupis -02 and Bagrote -01.