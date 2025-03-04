Partly Cloudy Weather With Scattered Rain Recorded In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 10:08 PM
Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was recorded in the city on Tuesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was recorded in the city on Tuesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
MET officials said a westerly wave was present over several parts of the country and will remain there for a couple of days.
The rain was recorded in some parts of the city on early hours of Tuesday. The lowest temperature in Lahore was 15°C while maximum was 21°C.
Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 61, which was moderate while the PM2.5 concentration was 3 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo
UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows
Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..
Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case
Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV
Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani for his match ..
Amjad Pervaiz appointed as advocate general Punjab
PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strengthen Cybersecurity in Pakistan
Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package
Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essential items at notified rates
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
More Stories From Weather
-
Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain recorded in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather to prevail with rain, snowfall expected in northern areas22 hours ago
-
Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfall1 day ago
-
Rescue 1122 active amid rain, snowfall1 day ago
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, snowfall lash various parts of country, provide relief after prolonged dr ..5 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore6 days ago
-
Intermittent rain, snowfall intensify cold weather in Mansehra6 days ago
-
Lahore experiences cloudy weather with scattered rain7 days ago
-
Galiyat receives 5 inches of snow during fifth spell of the season7 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh7 days ago
-
Ramazan weather update in Pakistan: What to expect in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad?7 days ago
-
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall10 days ago