Partly Cloudy Weather With Scattered Rain Recorded In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 10:08 PM

Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was recorded in the city on Tuesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was recorded in the city on Tuesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said a westerly wave was present over several parts of the country and will remain there for a couple of days.

The rain was recorded in some parts of the city on early hours of Tuesday. The lowest temperature in Lahore was 15°C while maximum was 21°C.

Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 61, which was moderate while the PM2.5 concentration was 3 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.

