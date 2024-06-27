Partly Cloudy Weather With Winds Predicted For Lahore
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a partly cloudy weather with intermittent winds for Lahore on Thursday, while there are little chances of rain in the city during the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a partly cloudy weather with intermittent winds for Lahore on Thursday, while there are little chances of rain in the city during the next 24 hours.
The PMD said the current temperature had been recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature was likely to be recorded at 39 degrees Celsius. The department further predicted that the effects of heat-wave were continuing in the city and weather was likely to remain very hot on Thursday.
There is a possibility of strong winds and thundershowers at a few places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, and Islamabad. Also, light rain with strong winds and thunder and heavy rain at many places is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal. Thunderstorm is also expected in Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Muzaffargarh from June 27 to 30. From June 28 to July 1, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir will experience strong winds and thundershowers.
Recent Stories
Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information Sukkur
One-Window Operation to remain open on June 29, 30 to facilitate citizens
SC adjourns SIC's case regarding reserved seats till July 1
Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting
DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Muharram
Progress of programs under Human Capital Investment reviewed
Khursheed Begum remembered on her death anniversary
Pakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: Abdul Aleem Khan
Punjab Police officers to visit China for advanced training
LCCI, SBP jointly organise event on Micro, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Day
110 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab
Lady Constable among 2 suspended for extorting money from BISP beneficiaries
More Stories From Weather
-
PMD forecast rain at isolated places2 hours ago
-
Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi21 hours ago
-
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city22 hours ago
-
Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD1 day ago
-
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave2 days ago
-
Heat wave returns3 days ago
-
Administration discusses arrangements amid forecast of heavy monsoon rains3 days ago
-
Rain likely at isolated places: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)3 days ago
-
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today3 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot weather for city5 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather for city12 days ago
-
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha12 days ago