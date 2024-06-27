Partly cloudy weather with winds predicted for Lahore

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a partly cloudy weather with intermittent winds for Lahore on Thursday, while there are little chances of rain in the city during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a partly cloudy weather with intermittent winds for Lahore on Thursday, while there are little chances of rain in the city during the next 24 hours.

The PMD said the current temperature had been recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature was likely to be recorded at 39 degrees Celsius. The department further predicted that the effects of heat-wave were continuing in the city and weather was likely to remain very hot on Thursday.

There is a possibility of strong winds and thundershowers at a few places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, and Islamabad. Also, light rain with strong winds and thunder and heavy rain at many places is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal. Thunderstorm is also expected in Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Muzaffargarh from June 27 to 30. From June 28 to July 1, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir will experience strong winds and thundershowers.