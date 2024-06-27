Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather With Winds Predicted For Lahore

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Partly cloudy weather with winds predicted for Lahore

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a partly cloudy weather with intermittent winds for Lahore on Thursday, while there are little chances of rain in the city during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a partly cloudy weather with intermittent winds for Lahore on Thursday, while there are little chances of rain in the city during the next 24 hours.

The PMD said the current temperature had been recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature was likely to be recorded at 39 degrees Celsius. The department further predicted that the effects of heat-wave were continuing in the city and weather was likely to remain very hot on Thursday.

There is a possibility of strong winds and thundershowers at a few places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, and Islamabad. Also, light rain with strong winds and thunder and heavy rain at many places is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal. Thunderstorm is also expected in Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Muzaffargarh from June 27 to 30. From June 28 to July 1, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir will experience strong winds and thundershowers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Punjab Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Chakwal Jhelum Lodhran Muzaffargarh June July From

Recent Stories

Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information ..

Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information Sukkur

14 seconds ago
 One-Window Operation to remain open on June 29, 30 ..

One-Window Operation to remain open on June 29, 30 to facilitate citizens

16 seconds ago
 SC adjourns SIC's case regarding reserved seats ti ..

SC adjourns SIC's case regarding reserved seats till July 1

17 seconds ago
 Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting

Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting

19 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Muhar ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Muharram

1 second ago
 Progress of programs under Human Capital Investmen ..

Progress of programs under Human Capital Investment reviewed

4 minutes ago
Khursheed Begum remembered on her death anniversar ..

Khursheed Begum remembered on her death anniversary

3 seconds ago
 Pakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: Ab ..

Pakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: Abdul Aleem Khan

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Police officers to visit China for advanced ..

Punjab Police officers to visit China for advanced training

5 seconds ago
 LCCI, SBP jointly organise event on Micro, Small & ..

LCCI, SBP jointly organise event on Micro, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Day

4 minutes ago
 110 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

110 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

7 seconds ago
 Lady Constable among 2 suspended for extorting mon ..

Lady Constable among 2 suspended for extorting money from BISP beneficiaries

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather