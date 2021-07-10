Partly cloudy with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi on Sunday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast partly weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast partly weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 32 to 34 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather are likely to prevail over central and upper districts of the province. However, partly cloudy/cloudy condition with chances of drizzle or light rain are expected in Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, UmerKot, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts and Karachi division.