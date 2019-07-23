UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy With Chances Of Drizzle Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:20 PM

Partly cloudy with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle/light rain during night/morning hours in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle/light rain during night/morning hours in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 34 and 36 degrees Centrigrades with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorms/light rain may occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said that rain/thunderstorms have occurred at scattered places in Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Chief amount of rainfall were received at Mithi 26.0mm, Badin 22.0mm, Tandojam 21.0mm, Dahli 20.0mm, Sh. Banazirabad 14.0mm, Hyderabad (city) 13.0mm, Sakrand 9.0mm, Jacobabad 8.0mm, Diplo 7.0mm, Chhor 4.0mm, Thatta 2.0mm, Mirpurkhas 1.0mm, Karachi (Surjani 3.1mm, Gulshan-e-Hadid 2.0mm, North Karachi 2.0mm, PAF Masroor 2.0mm, Saddar 1.6mm, Landhi 1.5mm, M.O.S 1.4mm, Gulistan-e- Johar 1.1mm, PAF Faisal 1.0mm and Nazimabad Trace.

The overall weather remained hot/very hot and dry elsewherein Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Jacobabad Thatta Badin Sakrand Landhi Saddar May

Recent Stories

Communist Party of Britain Says Johnson May Be Abl ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Summons S. Korean Attache to Protest Danger ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler forms &#039;Khalid Al Qasimi Humanit ..

1 hour ago

Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2019 announced

1 hour ago

Punjab Sports Minister, DG,SBP, greet bodybuilder ..

1 minute ago

KP IGP suspends two police officers over poor perf ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.