Partly cloudy with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle/light rain during night/morning hours in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle/light rain during night/morning hours in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 34 and 36 degrees Centrigrades with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorms/light rain may occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said that rain/thunderstorms have occurred at scattered places in Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Chief amount of rainfall were received at Mithi 26.0mm, Badin 22.0mm, Tandojam 21.0mm, Dahli 20.0mm, Sh. Banazirabad 14.0mm, Hyderabad (city) 13.0mm, Sakrand 9.0mm, Jacobabad 8.0mm, Diplo 7.0mm, Chhor 4.0mm, Thatta 2.0mm, Mirpurkhas 1.0mm, Karachi (Surjani 3.1mm, Gulshan-e-Hadid 2.0mm, North Karachi 2.0mm, PAF Masroor 2.0mm, Saddar 1.6mm, Landhi 1.5mm, M.O.S 1.4mm, Gulistan-e- Johar 1.1mm, PAF Faisal 1.0mm and Nazimabad Trace.

The overall weather remained hot/very hot and dry elsewherein Sindh during the last 24 hours.