Partly Cloudy With Chances Of Light Rain Likely In Isolated Places Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

Partly cloudy with chances of light rain likely in isolated places of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain-wind-thunderstorm at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

It says that partly cloudy weather conditions with chances of light rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places of Chitral, Dir (Upper and Lower), Swat, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Karak and Kurram districts.

Elsewhere, hot and dry weather is expected in the province, it added.

Highest maximum temperature of 38�C was recorded in D.I.Khan during the last 24 hours.

