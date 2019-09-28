UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy With Thunder-rain Likely In Karachi On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 09:07 PM

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunder-rain for the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunder-rain for the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 degrees centigrade with 70 to 80 per cent humidity in Karachi.

Rain/ thunderstorm likely to occur at a few places in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Banazirabad and Karachi divisions while hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province during next 24 hours.

