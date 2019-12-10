Partly cloudy/dry weather likely in metropolis on Wednesday

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy or dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 13 to 15 degrees centigrade in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

Mainly cloudy and dry weather is expected in the most parts of Sindh.

However, rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in districts of Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Dadu and Hyderabad during the next 24 hours.