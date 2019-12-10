UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy/dry Weather Likely In Metropolis On Wednesday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 03:29 PM

Partly cloudy/dry weather likely in metropolis on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy or dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy or dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 13 to 15 degrees centigrade in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

Mainly cloudy and dry weather is expected in the most parts of Sindh.

However, rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in districts of Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Dadu and Hyderabad during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Jacobabad Thatta Badin Sanghar Dadu Kashmore Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Dall mills association appeals turnover tax re-fix ..

8 seconds ago

Rohingya call for Myanmar's Suu Kyi to acknowledge ..

10 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

12 seconds ago

Russia Closed Discussions of Payments to Estonia f ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine to Continue Gas Talks Bilaterally ..

3 minutes ago

BEOE to set up 4 more protectorate offices in diff ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.