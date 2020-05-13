UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy/humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:15 PM

Partly cloudy/humid weather likely in Karachi on Thursday

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast fair to partly cloudy and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast fair to partly cloudy and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh in next 24 hours. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana divisions while partly cloudy/cloudy with chances of drizzle is expected along the coast during the next 24 hours.

