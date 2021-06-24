UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy/windy Weather With Chances Of Drizzle Likely In Karachi On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:57 PM

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy or windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or early morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy or windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or early morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot to very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However partly cloudy or cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast.

