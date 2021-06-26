UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy/windy Weather With Chances Of Drizzle Likely In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:32 PM

Partly cloudy/windy weather with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy or windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or early morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy or windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or early morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi.

The hot/very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy/cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather From

Recent Stories

Thousands descend on London for anti-lockdown marc ..

3 minutes ago

Passenger train derails near Tando Adam, no loss o ..

3 minutes ago

DIGP assures efforts to thwart criminal activities ..

3 minutes ago

Mega projects to provide advanced facilities to pe ..

8 minutes ago

Police foil dacoity bid; two arrested

8 minutes ago

Thalassemia Research Institute to be set up in Pun ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.