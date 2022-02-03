Parts of Kashmir to receive fresh rains, snowfall

Several parts of both sides of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday received fresh rains and snowfall, as per the prediction of Meteorological Department about the improvement in weather from this evening onwards

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Feb, 2022 ):Several parts of both sides of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday received fresh rains and snowfall, as per the prediction of Meteorological Department about the improvement in weather from this evening onwards.

The Met Department said on Thursday that light rains and snow fall in upper reaches as well as plains of IIOJK and AJK and the current system is likely to persist till Friday morning after which there would be improvement.

"From Friday onwards, there is no likelihood of heavy rain or snow till February 11," the weather experts predicted.

They opined that there would be erratic weather with occasional rain or snowfall at scattered places till February 8.

"Light rain and snowfall is also most likely at scattered places during February 6 to 7. Fresh rain or snowfall occurred at Neelam and Leepa vallies, top reaches of Nikayal in Kotli district as well as Bagh in Azad Jammu Kashmir besides Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Qazigund in the Indian Occupied Kashmir valley region and rains occurred at Kathua and Katra in Occupied Jammu region," the reports say quoting the Met Department sa saying.