Parts of US Face Significant Winter Storm on Tuesday, Wednesday - National Weather Service

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) A big part of the United States will face a significant winter storm with heavy snow, ice and thunderstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

"A significant winter storm will shift from the central Plains to the Upper Midwest Tuesday and Wednesday before weakening over the Great Lakes on Thursday. The storm will bring areas of heavy snow, ice, severe thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall," the National Weather Service said in advisory.

Heavy snow and freezing rain are expected over parts of the northern plains, the upper Mississippi valley and the upper Great Lakes, the advisory said.

"There is an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley/Southeast on Tuesday and a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Southeast/Eastern Gulf Coast on Wednesday," the advisory added.

Additional storms with heavy snow and rain may occur in the Western parts of the country starting Wednesday into next week, and such conditions could lead to additional flooding threats, according to the advisory.