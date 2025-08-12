Party Cloudy Weather, Light Rain Forecast For Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 09:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The meteorological office, Tuesday, forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain or drizzle in Karachi and other coastal areas and south-eastern parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.
Mainly hot and very humid weather is likely to persist over most parts of the province, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, while partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain are expected in Karachi division and Jamshoro, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Tharparker districts during next 24 hours.
