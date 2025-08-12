Open Menu

Party Cloudy Weather, Light Rain Forecast For Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 09:49 PM

Party cloudy weather, light rain forecast for Karachi

RACHI, (Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The meteorological office, Tuesday, forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain or drizzle in Karachi and other coastal areas and south-eastern parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The meteorological office, Tuesday, forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain or drizzle in Karachi and other coastal areas and south-eastern parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Mainly hot and very humid weather is likely to persist over most parts of the province, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, while partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain are expected in Karachi division and Jamshoro, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Tharparker districts during next 24 hours.

Recent Stories

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

20 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

21 minutes ago
 MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, open ..

MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..

21 minutes ago
 All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega ..

All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: ..

7 minutes ago
 ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebratio ..

ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations

7 minutes ago
 IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

7 minutes ago
Man commits suicide

Man commits suicide

8 minutes ago
 Government firmly committed to youth development:R ..

Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood

8 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in organisin ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..

36 minutes ago
 FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentar ..

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s firs ..

Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..

1 hour ago
 Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) launches plantation ..

Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) launches plantation drive

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather