Party Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Thunderstorm Rain Forecast

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:04 PM

Party cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm rain forecast

The local met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The local met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 21.2 degree centigrade and 15.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 100 per cent at 8 am and 61 per cent at 5 pm.

