PC weather forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.3 degree centigrade and 24.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 53 per cent at 8 am and 24 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:29 a: m and set at 18:53 p:m tomorrow.

