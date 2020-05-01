PC Weather Forecast For City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:43 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.3 degree centigrade and 24.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 53 per cent at 8 am and 24 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 05:29 a: m and set at 18:53 p:m tomorrow.