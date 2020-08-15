UrduPoint.com
PC Weather Forecast For City Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:48 PM

PC weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.6 degree centigrade and 31.0 degree centigraderespectively. The humidity was recorded 76 per cent at 8 am and 52 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:40 am and set at 19:03 pm tomorrow.

