PC weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.0 degree centigrade and 22.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 68 per cent at 8 am and 31 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:30 am and set at 18:53 pm tomorrow.