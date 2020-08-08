PC weather forecast for city Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.1 degree centigrade and 30.6 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 72 per cent at 8 am and 46 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:36 am and set at 19:03 pm tomorrow.