PC weather with chances of drizzle forecast in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 28 and 30 to 32 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of drizzle/light rain is expected in Tharparkar, UmerKot Districts and along the coast.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the province. Traces of rainfall reported from Karachi during the past 24 hours.