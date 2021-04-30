UrduPoint.com
PC Weather With Chances Of DRW

Fri 30th April 2021

PC weather with chances of DRW

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.1 degree centigrade and 27.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 38 per cent at 8 am and 22 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:30 am and set at 18:51 pm tomorrow.

