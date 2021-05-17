UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC Weather With Chances Of DRW

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

PC weather with chances of DRW

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.5 degree centigrade and 24.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 44 per cent at 8 am and 24 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:17 am and set at 19:04 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

32 minutes ago

UK flags July 12 flashpoint in appeal to EU over N ..

41 seconds ago

US to send extra 20 mln vaccine doses abroad: W.Ho ..

43 seconds ago

Process of compensation payment to tribesmen accel ..

45 seconds ago

EU, US move to end steel row and point to China

46 seconds ago

Opposition holds public gatherings despite spiking ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.