PC weather with chances of DRW

(@FahadShabbir)

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.5 degree centigrade and 24.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 44 per cent at 8 am and 24 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:17 am and set at 19:04 pm tomorrow.