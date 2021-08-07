PC weather with chances of DS, TS, rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of dust storm (DS), thunderstorm (TS) and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of dust storm (DS), thunderstorm (TS) and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.

3 degree centigrade and 31.0 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 64 per cent at 8:00 a.m. and 41 per cent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:35 a.m. and set at 07:04 p.m. on Sunday.