PC Weather With Chances Of DS/TS, Rain Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:05 PM

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust storm, thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust storm, thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42.

1 degree centigrade and 31.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 73 percent at 8:00 a.m. and 42 percent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:10 a.m. and set at 07:18 p.m. on Sunday.

