PC weather with chances of dust, TSRA forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust, thunderstorm and rain (TSRA) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40. 6 degree centigrade and 29.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 72 per cent at 8 am and 39 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:22 am and set at 19:18 pm tomorrow.