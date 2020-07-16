UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC Weather With Chances Of Dust, TSRA Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:37 PM

PC weather with chances of dust, TSRA forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust, thunderstorm and rain (TSRA) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust, thunderstorm and rain (TSRA) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40. 6 degree centigrade and 29.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 72 per cent at 8 am and 39 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:22 am and set at 19:18 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

53 minutes ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture launches creative summer camp: &#039 ..

1 hour ago

Rising uncertainties from COVID-19 cloud medium-te ..

1 hour ago

German Federal Auditors to Probe BaFin's Lack of W ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.