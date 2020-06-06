PC weather with chances of light rain forecast for city Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.0 degree centigrade and 27.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 53 per cent at 8 a.m. and 30 per cent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:10 a.m. and set at 19:15 p.m. on Sunday.