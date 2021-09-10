UrduPoint.com

PC Weather With Chances Of Rain Forecast

Fri 10th September 2021

PC weather with chances of rain forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated dust thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.2 degree centigrade and 27.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 81 per cent at 8 am and 62 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:54 am and set at 18:27 pm tomorrow.

