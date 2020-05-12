UrduPoint.com
PC Weather With Chances Of Rain Forecast

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:45 PM

PC weather with chances of rain forecast

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.3 degree centigrade and 22.6 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 69 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 5 pm.

