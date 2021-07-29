UrduPoint.com
PC Weather With Chances Of Rain Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.1 degree centigrade and 28.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 75 per cent at 8 am and 58 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:29 am and set at 7:11 pm tomorrow.

