PC weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain forecast for city Multan

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.2 degree centigrade and 16.6 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8 am and 39 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:15 am and set at 18:28 pm tomorrow.