PDMA Alert: Widespread Rains, Snowfall In KP From Feb 29 To March 3
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 07:16 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday issued an alert for widespread heavy torrential rains and snowfall with windstorm, thunderstorm and isolated hailstorm in the province from February 29 to March 2.
The PDMA, in its advisory to all the deputy commissioners (DCs) of KP, said that the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Peshawar had informed that a strong westerly wave "is likely to approach western parts on 29th February and may grip most parts of the province on 1st March, and persist till 2nd March".
Under the influence of the weather system, it said, a heavy to extremely widespread rain with windstorm/ thunderstorm (heavy snowfall over the hills) was expected in Chitral (Lower & Upper), Dir (Lower & Upper), Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D I Khan, and North & Sought Waziristan districts from February 29 to March 3.
"Isolated hailstorm is also likely to occur during the period," it added.
The PDMA warned that the weather system might cause flash flooding in hill torrents and local nullahs as well as urban flooding in main cities of the province during the forecast period.
"The heavy rain/snowfall may also cause landslides and closure of roads in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, and Abbottabad districts while windstorm/ hailstorm may damage loose structure like electric poles, vehicles and solar panel etc," it added.
