PDMA For Timely Measures To Deal With Situation Arising Of Heat Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 05:07 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Owing to intensifying heat wave in central and upper parts of Sindh again from Friday, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert and advised administrative departments and service providers of timely measures to deal with any emergency.

The maximum daytime temperature is likely to be 46 to 48 degrees Celsius in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Nawabshah districts; 44 to 46 C in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas and Umerkot districts while above 40 in Badin, PDMA forewarned through the alert issued here on Thursday.

PDMA Sindh recommended district disaster management authorities, all concerned agencies and stakeholders to be ready to deal with any situation in view of hot weather.

The PDMA called for establishment of more heat stroke stabilisation centres or relief centres at government and private hospitals, Basic and Rural health centres, any government building and community centres with assured availability of water and generator.

PDMA also instructed for improved coordination among relevant authorities and stakeholders, mass awareness campaign on preventives measures, setting up help lines and round the clock availability of medicines, ambulances and emergency services including fire brigade.

PDMA also requested the chief executives of welfare agencies to ensure provision of ambulances in the heat stroke centres set up in densely populated areas while chief executives of HESCO / SEPCO and managing directors of KWSB and WASA are requested to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply to general public especially to Heat Stroke centres and general hospitals.

