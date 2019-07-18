PDMA issues alert about heavy rains, flash floods in hilly areas of KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority on Thursday has issued an alert about heavy rains and flash floods in hilly areas of the province during next twenty-four hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority on Thursday has issued an alert about heavy rains and flash floods in hilly areas of the province during next twenty-four hours.

A letter has been sent to Deputy Commissioners Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat and Kohistan districts to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses, Radio Pakistan reported.

Tourists have also been advised to refrain from visiting hilly areas.