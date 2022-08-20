UrduPoint.com

PDMA Issues Alert About New Spell Of Torrential Rains In Different Parts Of KP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2022 | 01:49 PM

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

People can contact PDMA on its helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2022) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert about a new spell of monsoon torrential rains in different parts of the province from Saturday till Tuesday with occasional gaps.

PDMA in Peshawar, all Deputy Commissioners have been advised to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses.

The rains can cause urban floods in various areas and land sliding in upper parts and hilly areas of the province.

On the other hand, Rescue and relief operations are underway in rain-affected districts of Sindh.

Radio Pakistan’s Karachi correspondent Altaf Pirzado reports that the provincial ministers and advisors have been directed to supervise the relief activities.

He said the routine life has badly been affected in Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad and other areas of the province due to continuous heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the provincial Disaster Management Authority has provided shelters, mosquito nets, food packs and other essential relief items to district administrations in the affected areas for distribution among people.

About four hundred free mobile medical and health camps have been set up in various districts to provide medical aid to flood affectees.

