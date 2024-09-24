PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

(@Abdulla99267510)

Control Room of PDMA is fully operational and can be contacted by dialing 1700 in case of emergency

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds in most parts of the province from Thursday till Tuesday.

According to PDMA, all Deputy Commissioners across the province have been directed to ensure precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses during the forecast period.

