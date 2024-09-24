Open Menu

PDMA Issues Alert About Rains In Most Parts Of KP From Thursday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2024 | 04:29 PM

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

Control Room of PDMA is fully operational and can be contacted by dialing 1700 in case of emergency

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds in most parts of the province from Thursday till Tuesday.

According to PDMA, all Deputy Commissioners across the province have been directed to ensure precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses during the forecast period.

The Control Room of PDMA is fully operational and can be contacted by dialing 1700 in case of emergency.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alert All From Rains

Recent Stories

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

31 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

2 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

2 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

2 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

4 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

4 hours ago
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

22 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

22 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Weather