PDMA issues alert for DCs in anticipation of heavy snowfall in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan on Friday issued an alert for deputy commissioners in anticipation of heavy snowfall, and rains forecast in most parts of the province from Saturday, Jan 28 to Jan 29.

The PDMA has directed all concerned authorities to remain alert during to the forecast period as predicted snowfall may disrupt normal life and vehicular traffic in mountainous/hilly areas.

The authority asked all concerned departments to be vigilant and take preventive measures in order to avoid any loss of human life or property.

The department concerned was instructed to have all apparatus, including the availability of heavy machinery at-risk/vulnerable areas and points.

Aside from that, the administrations were advised to encourage citizens in mountainous areas to minimize their movements and avoid unnecessary travel.

Furthermore, residents in these locations were asked to notify the appropriate departments in the event of an emergency.