PDMA issues alert for rain, snowfall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert about rains and snowfall in different parts of the province from Tuesday.

According to notification issued here, weather system expected to approach western and upper parts from Tuesday and may persist till Thursday which could bring light to moderate rain and snowfall is also expected in Murree during the period.

All the deputy commissioners and emergency services in the province have been advised to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses.