PDMA Issues Alert On Fresh Spell Of Rain, Snowfall In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 12:57 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Saturday issued an alert on fresh spell of rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Tuesday to Thursday and asked all district administrations of the province to adopt measures to prevent fatal incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Saturday issued an alert on fresh spell of rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Tuesday to Thursday and asked all district administrations of the province to adopt measures to prevent fatal incidents.

A circular issued by the PMDA's Provincial Emergency Operations Centre to deputy commissioners of all districts revealed and informed that another intense westerly weather system in the wake of the current weather system is likely to enter the western and upper parts of the province.

Rain with snowfall over the hills (light to moderate falls) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and D.

I.Khan from Tuesday to Thursday (morning).

Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Galyat, Kaghan, Naran, Kohistan, Battagram, Chitral, Dir and Swat districts from Tuesday (night) to Thursday, Snowfall may cause road blockage, landslides in the vulnerable areas of Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat and Kohistan are also possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The PDMA asked to take all precautionary measures in order to minimize human losses and any damages to property.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities have been asked to take safety measures like tourists to be informed about weather forecast, availability of all emergency services staff and machineries and other resources, and advise concerned to keep monitoring local barsati nullahs.

During any untoward incident inform PEOC-PDMA Office round the clock via helpline 1700.

