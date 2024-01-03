PDMA issues continuation of dense foggy conditions alert

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued an alert of the continuation of dense foggy conditions over plains and cold wave conditions over mountainous areas in the coming few days, said a dispatch sent by the authority to all deputy commissioners in the province on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued an alert of the continuation of dense foggy conditions over plains and cold wave conditions over mountainous areas in the coming few days, said a dispatch sent by the authority to all deputy commissioners in the province on Wednesday.

It said that the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Peshawar has informed that moderate to dense foggy conditions are very likely to continue over plain areas including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Haripur, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Tank as well as over Motorway (M1) and highways whereas, cold wave conditions are also likely to continue over mountainous areas including Chitral (Upper & Lower), Dir (Upper & Lower), Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kohistan, Mansehra, Torghar, Hangu, etc.

Due to foggy conditions day temperatures are likely to drop likely maximum drop in the day temperature from 3 to 5C, possible disruption of flight, railways, and highways/motorways operations.

Exposure to a foggy environment may also cause health issues and temperatures are likely to fall significantly after the wet spell.

The authority has directed district administrations to take all precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation.