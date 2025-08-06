PDMA issues fact sheet on monsoon flood situation across Punjab

On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a detailed fact sheet regarding the ongoing monsoon flood situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a detailed fact sheet regarding the ongoing monsoon flood situation in the province.

According to the report issued on Wednesday, in the last 24 hours, Gujrat received the highest rainfall at 86 mm, followed by Narowal with 37 mm, Multan 28 mm, DG Khan 27 mm, and Jhelum with 22 mm. Rainfall was also recorded in Sialkot, Attock, Mangla, Murree, Rawalpindi, Layyah, Mianwali, and Kot Addu.

Rain is expected to continue in most districts of Punjab over the next 24 hours, with the sixth spell of monsoon predicted to last until August 7.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has directed all district administrations to remain on high alert. He informed that there is currently a low-level flood in the Indus River at Tarbela, while water flows at Kalabagh, Chashma, and Taunsa remain normal.

Similarly, the flow in Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, as well as nearby streams, is also at normal levels.

Tarbela Dam is presently 95% full, Mangla Dam is at 62% capacity, and Indian dams are reported to be 56% full.

The PDMA has urged citizens to take strict precautionary measures during the rainy season. People are advised to keep children away from rain drains, low-lying areas, rivers, and canals to avoid mishaps.

The monsoon season has so far claimed 164 lives in various rain-related accidents across the province. In the past 24 hours alone, three people were injured. Overall, 582 citizens have sustained injuries, 216 houses have been affected, and 121 livestock animals have perished during the ongoing season.

In compliance with the Chief Minister’s instructions, financial assistance is being provided to the affected families.