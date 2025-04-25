Open Menu

PDMA Issues Heatwave Advisory Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 07:03 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-KP) Friday has issued a heatwave advisory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that temperatures are expected to remain 4 to 6°C above normal from April 27 to 30, 2025

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-KP) Friday has issued a heatwave advisory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that temperatures are expected to remain 4 to 6°C above normal from April 27 to 30, 2025.

In response, all district administrations and relevant departments have been placed on high alert to manage any potential heat-related emergencies.

The PDMA has urged the public to take precautionary measures during this period. Residents are advised to avoid direct exposure to sunlight between 10 AM and 5 PM, especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly. People are encouraged to stay hydrated and remain in shaded areas to prevent heatstroke.

Farmers have been advised to ensure the timely irrigation of their crops, while special care should be taken to protect livestock and domestic animals from the heat.

The PDMA also instructed health, paramedical, and rescue services to remain fully alert and to keep all heatstroke centers operational throughout the advisory period.

Motorists planning to travel have been asked to check their vehicle’s radiator water levels and tire pressure to avoid breakdowns during high temperatures.

According to the PDMA, western winds are expected to enter the region starting April 30, bringing the possibility of rain and hailstorms in the upper areas of the province. Citizens in these regions have been advised to exercise caution.

The PDMA’s public awareness campaign regarding the heatwave is currently underway to ensure maximum preparedness. In case of any emergency, residents can contact the PDMA helpline at 1700.

