Open Menu

PDMA Issues Heatwave Alert Across Punjab Amid Hot Weather

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM

PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather

Commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed to take precautionary measures across Punjab

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2025) The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday issued a heatwave alert across the province and instructed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to take precautionary measures.

The Director General of PDMA said that all relevant departments, including district administrations, have been advised to remain on high alert in view of the expected heatwave and changing weather conditions.

PDMA Punjab has issued alerts to the school education, Health, Transport, Local Government departments, Rescue 1122, and other concerned authorities. From May 15 to May 19, there is a risk of soaring temperatures and a potential heatwave across major cities and plains of Punjab.

A PDMA spokesperson stated that an unusual rise in temperature is expected in the coming days, with temperatures projected to remain 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal until May 20.

A western wind system is expected to enter Punjab by the evening of May 19, bringing with it the likelihood of rainfall in most districts between May 19 and 20.

In accordance with directives from the Chief Minister of Punjab, the district administrations have been instructed to ensure the availability of clean drinking water at public places.

The DG of PDMA has also directed that hospitals and mobile health units be fully prepared to provide first aid for heatstroke cases. The general public is advised to take precautionary measures due to the increasing intensity of heat.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia advised those working during midday hours to take necessary precautions against heat, wear light-colored clothing, keep their heads covered, take special care of children and the elderly, and avoid unnecessary travel.

In case of emergency, the citizens are urged to contact the PDMA helpline at 1129 or Rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Weather Chief Minister Education Punjab Water Mobile Alert May Rescue 1122 All From Government

Recent Stories

PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot ..

PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather

3 minutes ago
 Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL ..

Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches

9 minutes ago
 Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

21 hours ago
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

22 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

22 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 day ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 day ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

1 day ago

More Stories From Weather