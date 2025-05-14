PDMA Issues Heatwave Alert Across Punjab Amid Hot Weather
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed to take precautionary measures across Punjab
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2025) The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday issued a heatwave alert across the province and instructed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to take precautionary measures.
The Director General of PDMA said that all relevant departments, including district administrations, have been advised to remain on high alert in view of the expected heatwave and changing weather conditions.
PDMA Punjab has issued alerts to the school education, Health, Transport, Local Government departments, Rescue 1122, and other concerned authorities. From May 15 to May 19, there is a risk of soaring temperatures and a potential heatwave across major cities and plains of Punjab.
A PDMA spokesperson stated that an unusual rise in temperature is expected in the coming days, with temperatures projected to remain 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal until May 20.
A western wind system is expected to enter Punjab by the evening of May 19, bringing with it the likelihood of rainfall in most districts between May 19 and 20.
In accordance with directives from the Chief Minister of Punjab, the district administrations have been instructed to ensure the availability of clean drinking water at public places.
The DG of PDMA has also directed that hospitals and mobile health units be fully prepared to provide first aid for heatstroke cases. The general public is advised to take precautionary measures due to the increasing intensity of heat.
DG Irfan Ali Kathia advised those working during midday hours to take necessary precautions against heat, wear light-colored clothing, keep their heads covered, take special care of children and the elderly, and avoid unnecessary travel.
In case of emergency, the citizens are urged to contact the PDMA helpline at 1129 or Rescue 1122.
