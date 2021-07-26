UrduPoint.com
PDMA Issues Rains Alert At KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued a rain alert to all the district administrations in the province and advised be prepared for any emergency as heavy rains are likely to hit different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Tuesday to Thursday.

In a letter, the PDMA said as per the Meteorological Department forecast, rain and wind-thunderstorms with few heavy rains are expected in KP from Tuesday to Thursday.

Heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local nullah and streams of the province, urban flooding in Peshawar and landslides in the vulnerable areas of province from Monday to Thursday.

PDMA urged the people to take all precautionary measures and directed all departments to ensure availability of emergency service staff, machinery and other resources.

