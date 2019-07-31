PDMA KP issues alert about thunderstorm rains

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about thunderstorm rains in different areas of the province from Thursday to Friday

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about thunderstorm rains in different areas of the province from Thursday to Friday.A letter has been sent to Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take precautionary measures to avert human and material losses.Tourists have been advised to be careful while visiting hilly areas.