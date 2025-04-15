Open Menu

PDMA Punjab Warns Of Rising Temperatures, Expected Rainfall Across Province This Month

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 09:57 PM

PDMA Punjab warns of rising temperatures, expected rainfall across province this month

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a weather alert warning of rising temperatures and expected rainfall across the province this month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a weather alert warning of rising temperatures and expected rainfall across the province this month.

According to the alert, dusty winds and thundershowers are likely to hit most districts of Punjab between April 16 and April 20.

Rain accompanied by strong winds is forecast for Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Gujranwala. Similar conditions, including rain and gusty winds, are expected in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali.

PDMA also cautioned that a heatwave is expected to intensify across Punjab’s plains toward the end of the month. Director General PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia, stated that following the Punjab Chief Minister’s directives, alerts have been issued to all relevant district administrations.

The public has been urged to take precautions against the expected heat, humidity, and potential lightning. Alerts have been sent to schools and departments including education, Health, Irrigation, Construction, Communication, Local Government, and Livestock, as well as the Information Department, WASA, Punjab Police, and Civil Defense.

