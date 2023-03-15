PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain forecast

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) placed all civic agencies on high alert after the meteorological department forecast rain with thunderstorms in different areas of Sindh from March 17 to 19

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) placed all civic agencies on high alert after the meteorological department forecast rain with thunderstorms in different areas of Sindh from March 17 to 19.

According to an announcement issued by Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz, relevant civic departments were informed to take necessary arrangements including setting up helplines, ensuring the availability of necessary medicines, uninterrupted power supply, availability of generators, provision of ambulance services with medicines, protection rain hit people in case of necessary travel to safer places.

People were also directed to wear clothes according to weather conditions and keep dry ration in homes and keep themselves acquainted with the weather.