People Advised To Shift To Safer Places After Fears Excess Rain May Turn Hill Torrents Violent

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Heavy machinery is operational in strengthening the flood protection Bunds while people living near the path of hill torrents of Sulaiman Mountain Range have been advised to shift to safer places after forecast of excess monsoon rains put the administration on alert with plan for deployment of men and material ready to protect life and property

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Heavy machinery is operational in strengthening the flood protection Bunds while people living near the path of hill torrents of Sulaiman Mountain Range have been advised to shift to safer places after forecast of excess monsoon rains put the administration on alert with plan for deployment of men and material ready to protect life and property.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Baloch told APP on Monday that expected excessive rains may trigger hill torrents from Koh-e-Sulaiman and the administration has aired a warning that people living near the hill torrents path must shift to safer places.

He said that Border Military Police and other departments concerned were keeping the hill torrents under strict monitoring while on the other side where river Indus flows, the irrigation department and others were keeping an eye on the flood protection Bunds, and the process of their strengthening.

He said that all the arrangements that were needed to be taken proactively were in place adding that relief camps have been set up in potential flood affected areas.

Training of Rescue 1122 officials has been completed so they can be active in more efficient way in case of urban flooding, or flooding from hill torrents or from Indus river.

He said that hill torrents cause damage to crops, livestock, settlements in case of heavy rains in Rajanpur, Jampur and Rojhan Mazari tahsils but added that protection of life and property will remain to be a priority and all resources would be utilised for the purpose.

He said, the Irrigation and Public Health Department officials besides other relevant have been deployed in potential flood affected areas. Under special instructions from Punjab government, meetings with departments concerned were being held daily to successfully meet the challenge.

